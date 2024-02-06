UK's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

World
AFP, London
Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:25 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:28 AM

Photo: AFP

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said yesterday.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement, adding that he had begun treatment.

The king "remains wholly positive" and "looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible", it said.

