Ukrainian suspect arrested in Italy

A Ukrainian suspect has been arrested in Italy over the sabotage of the Nord Stream underwater gas pipelines from Russia to Europe in 2022, German prosecutors said yesterday.

The suspect, identified as Serhii K., is accused of being part of a cell "who placed explosive devices on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines", they said.

He is "believed to have been one of the coordinators of the operation" in which a group allegedly hired a yacht in the German Baltic Sea port of Rostock to carry out the attacks.

The Nord Stream pipelines that long shipped Russian gas to Europe were hit by huge explosions in September 2022, several months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Western powers were initially quick to blame Russia, which in turn accused them.

German investigations then pointed to a Ukrainian cell of five men and one woman believed to have chartered the yacht "Andromeda" to carry out the attack, according to Der Spiegel magazine and other media.

Their aim was to destroy the pipelines to prevent Russia from profiting in future from gas sales to Europe.