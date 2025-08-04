Ukrainian drones spark fire at Sochi oil depot

120 firefighters battle the blaze; Russian missile attack injures seven in Mykolaiv

More than 120 firefighters were trying to extinguish a blaze at an oil depot in the Russian city of Sochi that was sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said yesterday on the Telegram messaging app.

In the Krasnodar region on the Black Sea where Sochi is located, a fuel tank with a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres was on fire, Russia's RIA news agency reported, citing emergency officials.

The Russian defence ministry said in its daily morning report on Telegram that its air defence units destroyed 93 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one over the Krasnodar region and 60 over the waters of the Black Sea.

Rosaviatsia, Russia's civil aviation authority, temporarily halted flights at Sochi's airport to ensure air safety before saying on Telegram that flights resumed as of 0200 GMT yesterday.

Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike on the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine injured at least seven people and destroyed or damaged dozens of homes and civilian infrastructure buildings, the regional governor said yesterday.

Two of the injured were hospitalised as a result of the late Saturday attack, Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kim posted photos showing single residential buildings almost destroyed, with building debris spread around. He said 23 private homes, 12 apartment buildings and a post office were damaged.