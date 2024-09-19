Ukrainian drones hit west Russia arms depot

Massive blaze reported in western Tver region; Russia downs 54 Ukrainian drones launched overnight

Ukrainian drones struck an arms depot in Russia's western Tver region early yesterday, sparking a massive blaze that led to the evacuation of nearby residents, a Ukrainian security source said.

Videos posted on Russian social media showed a fireball erupting into the night sky, while a shockwave spread out below. Another video showed columns of smoke and flames rising over a body of water.

The inferno prompted a "partial evacuation of residents" in the area, while 150 firefighters and rescuers worked to contain the blaze, Tver region governor Igor Rudenya said.

Residents who had evacuated Toropets were later allowed to return, he said in a post several hours later. While some people suffered minor injuries, no-one was killed, he said.

A source in Ukraine's security services claimed responsibility.

Ukrainian drones "wiped out a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence in the town of Toropets, Tver region," the source told AFP.

"The warehouse contained missiles for Iskander tactical missile systems, Tochka-U tactical missile systems, guided aerial bombs and artillery ammunition. After the hits by Ukrainian drones, an extremely powerful detonation began," it added.

According to the source, the fire spread over an area six kilometres wide (four miles).

Toropets is just under 400 kilometres (250 miles) northwest of Moscow.

In 2018, Russia's then deputy defence minister Dmitry Bulgakov said an armoury for housing missiles and explosives would be built in the town, but it was not immediately clear if this had been hit.

Russia said yesterday it had downed 54 Ukrainian drones launched overnight, half over the Kursk region where Ukraine forces launched a major cross-border offensive in August.

Ukraine does not typically claim direct responsibility for attacks in Russia, but often welcomes them, arguing they are fair retaliation for strikes Moscow has inflicted on its territory since the war began in 2022.

Meanwhile, Russia's counter-offensive to retake territory captured by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region has been "stopped", a spokesman from Ukraine's military administration set up in the area told AFP yesterday.

Russia earlier this month said it had seized several villages back from Ukraine in the Kursk region, where Kyiv has held on to swathes of land since its surprise incursion in early August.

"They tried to attack from the flanks, but they were stopped there," spokesman Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky told AFP.

"The situation was stabilised and today everything is under control, they are not successful," he said.

Dmytrashkivsky also said there were "several thousand" Russian civilians in areas occupied by Ukrainian troops.

"In some settlements there are more than 100 people, more than 200, more than 500," he said.

Russia has not said how many of its civilians remain in the Kyiv-controlled areas, saying only that around 130,000 have fled.

The Ukrainian military official admitted "some minor success" by Moscow.