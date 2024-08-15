World
Reuters, Kyiv
Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM

MAJOR DRONE ATTACK

Ukraine targets 4 Russian airbases

Ukraine carried out its largest long-range drone strike of the war on four Russian military airfields in an overnight operation, a Ukrainian security source said yesterday.

The strike, which targeted Russia's Voronezh, Kursk, Savasleyka and Borisoglebsk air bases, aimed to undermine Moscow's ability to use warplanes for gliding bomb attacks on Ukraine, the source said.

Reuters could not immediately independently verify the claim. Ukraine was still assessing the scale of damage, the source said. Russia's defence ministry said earlier that its air defences had destroyed 117 drones and four tactical missiles launched by Ukraine at several regions including Kursk.

The strike on the airfields comes as Ukrainian troops are trying to press forward in Russia's Kursk region after they launched a surprise operation which has yielded their biggest battlefield gains since 2022.

