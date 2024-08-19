Ukraine strikes another bridge in Kursk region

Repels Russian missile attack on capital

Ukrainian forces have struck another bridge in Russia's Kursk region as they seek to disrupt Moscow's combat operations and supply routes, Ukraine's air force said yesterday.

The strike appeared to target a bridge crossing the river Seym near the village of Zvannoye, about 15 kilometres (nine miles) north of the Ukrainian border.

"Minus one more bridge. The Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of logistical capabilities with precision air strikes," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram.

He published an aerial video of a blast tearing through the bridge, leaving a large rupture on the road.

It was not clear when the attack took place. Russian military bloggers shared photos of destruction from what appeared to be the same bridge dated Saturday.

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil storage facility in Russia's southern Rostov region

Ukraine announced it had destroyed a separate bridge near the town of Glushkovo late on Friday, both of which cross the river Seym.

Ukrainian forces also said they thwarted a Russian missile attack on the capital Kyiv where air raid sirens sounded before dawn yesterday.

"This is the third ballistic missile attack on the capital in August with a clear interval of six days between each attack," the Kyiv City Military Administration posted on Telegram after the early morning barrage.

Simultaneous to the missile attack, drones were spotted heading to Kyiv. "All enemy drones were destroyed far outside the city," it added.

No damage or casualties were reported from the attack, which the administration said had "most likely used North Korean ballistic missiles of the KN-23 type".

The United States and Seoul have accused North Korea of providing ammunition and missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Early yesterday morning, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil storage facility in Russia's southern Rostov region, sparking a large fuel fire, the local governor said.

Videos published on social media showed thick black smoke and bursts of flames coming from the site of the blaze, which the governor said was in the town of Proletarsk.

"In the south-east of the Rostov region, air defences repelled a drone attack. As a result of falling debris on the territory of industrial storage facilities in Proletarsk, a diesel fuel fire broke out," Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.

"At 05:35 (0235 GMT), firefighting at the industrial facility in Proletarsk was suspended due to a second drone attack," he added in an update to the post.