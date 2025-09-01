World
Ukraine plans new strikes deep into Russia

Says Zelensky
Ukraine plans new strikes deep into Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday, after weeks of intensified attacks on Russian energy assets.

"We will continue our active operations in exactly the way needed for Ukraine's defence. The forces and resources are prepared. New deep strikes have also been planned," Zelensky said on X after meeting Ukraine's top general, Oleksandr Syrsky.

A Russian drone attack damaged four power facilities near the southern city of Odesa, leaving more than 29,000 customers without electricity yesterday morning, the region's governor and power firm DTEK said.

Hardest hit was the port city of Chornomorsk, just outside Odesa, where residential houses and administrative buildings were also damaged, said the governor of Odesa.

