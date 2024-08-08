Ukraine now opening ‘2nd front’ in Africa: Russia

Russia said yesterday that Ukraine is now opening a "second front" in Africa after Mali and Niger broke off diplomatic relations with Kyiv, accusing it of support for "terrorist groups".

"Unable to defeat Russia on the battlefield, the criminal regime of Volodymyr Zelensky has opened a second front in Africa," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the RIA Novosti news agency.

Zakharova accused Ukraine of "pandering to terrorist groups in countries on the continent friendly to Moscow".

Tuareg-led separatists have said they killed 84 fighters from Russia's Wagner mercenary group and 47 Malian soldiers in an attack last month in northern Mali.

Mali accused a senior Ukrainian official of having admitted Kyiv's role in the attack and broke off diplomatic relations on August 5.