Ukraine carries out drone attacks on Moscow

Ukraine attacked Moscow yesterday with at least 11 drones shot down by air defences in what Russian officials said was one of the biggest drone strikes on the capital since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

The war, largely a grinding artillery and drone battle across the fields, forests and villages of eastern Ukraine, escalated on August 6 when Ukraine sent thousands of soldiers into Russia's western Kursk region.

Russia's defence ministry said it destroyed a total of 45 drones over Russian territory, including 11 over the Moscow region, 23 over the border region of Bryansk, six over the Belgorod region, three over the Kaluga region and two over the Kursk region. Meanwhile, messaging services Telegram and WhatsApp briefly suffered a major outage in Russia yesterday, said the country's media regulator Roskomnadzor, which blamed a cyberattack.