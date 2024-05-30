UK police arrest 40 people after pro-Gaza rally

UK police yesterday said that 40 people had been arrested and three officers injured after protesters refused to disperse following a demonstration in London over Israel's latest offensive in Gaza.

The British capital's Metropolitan Police Service said the individuals were arrested late on Tuesday for offences including breaching public order conditions, obstructing roads and assaulting emergency workers.

It said two officers sustained minor injuries after being assaulted while a third, who was struck by a bottle thrown from within the crowd, suffered a "serious facial injury".

The Met, as the force is widely known, said an investigation was under way to identify who threw the bottle.

Police had approved plans for the early evening protest -- organised by a coalition including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign -- outside the gates of Downing Street in central London.

But it imposed conditions including that the rally end by 8:00pm (1900 GMT).