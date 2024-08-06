UK PM vows punishment to quell protests

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said violent protesters who had targeted Muslim communities would swiftly face the "full force of the law" as he sought to quell days of anti-immigration rioting.

The stabbing to death of three young girls in the northwest English town of Southport last week has been seized on by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups, with disinformation spread online and amplified by high-profile far-right figures to spark disorder in towns and cities.

"Whatever the apparent motivation, this is not protest, it is pure violence and we will not tolerate attacks on mosques or our Muslim communities," Starmer said yesterday after an emergency meeting with police and prison chiefs.

"The full force of law will be visited on all those who are identified as having taken part." The violence erupted last Tuesday after social media posts said the suspected attacker in Southport was a radical Islamist who had just arrived in Britain and was known to intelligence services.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect was born in Britain and they are not treating it as a terrorist incident.

Protests, mostly involving a few hundred people, have continued in towns and cities across the country, with bricks thrown at police officers, shops looted and mosques and Asian-owned businesses attacked.

Cars have been set on fire and some unverified videos on social media have shown ethnic minorities being beaten up.

Interior minister Yvette Cooper said rioters had felt "emboldened by this moment to stir up racial hatred".

She promised a reckoning to those involved, saying the government would back punishments ranging from jail sentences to travel bans. Police arrested around 420 so far.