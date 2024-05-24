UK parties hit campaign trail as polls battle starts

UK political leaders kicked off six weeks of campaigning yesterday, firing the first angry shots in their electoral battle before the country votes for a new government on July 4.

Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ended prolonged speculation about the general election in a rain-soaked speech Wednesday outside Downing Street, which some took as an omen for his Conservatives' chances at the ballot box.

Sunak hit the airwaves for a round of radio and television interviews yesterday, before a whistlestop tour of Britain to insist he was right to call the vote.

But UK commentators were virtually unanimous in describing his decision to hold a vote six months before he has to as a "gamble".

"I can't for the life of me imagine why he has done this," former Tory MP Matthew Parris wrote in The Times newspaper.

The Conservatives have been in power since 2010, first with David Cameron as prime minister, then Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, and increasingly beset by scandal and ideological infighting with hardliners.

The right-wingers' tumultuous time in power has been dominated by Brexit and its chaotic aftermath, as well as Covid and a cost-of-living crisis, all of which has eaten into public support.