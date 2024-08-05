UK grapples with worst riots in 13 yrs
UK authorities yesterday faced growing pressure to put an end to England's worst rioting in 13 years after disturbances linked to child murders and involving far-riot agitators flared across the country.
Unrest related to misinformation about a mass stabbing that killed three young girls last week spread to multiple towns and cities on Saturday as anti-immigration demonstrators clashed with police.
The violence is posing a major test for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who was elected only a month ago after leading Labour to a landslide win over the Conservatives.
About 90 people were arrested after skirmishes broke out at far-right rallies in numerous places including Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Blackpool and Hull, as well as Belfast in Northern Ireland.
