UK braces for more riots

Thousands of riot police on standby

Thousands of riot police stood ready yesterday as Britain remained on alert for disturbances during far-right protests across the country.

Nightly riots, during which mosques and migrant targets have been attacked, erupted after three children were murdered on July 29.

Police said they were investigating several racially-motivated hate crimes in Belfast on Tuesday, including an attack on a young boy that left him with minor facial injuries.

And far-right groups plan demonstrations yesterday in more than 30 locations, with immigration lawyers and buildings hosting asylum seekers primary targets, according to posts on messaging app Telegram leaked to the British media.

The government has said 6,000 specialist police are on standby to deal with the disorder, which has seen over 425 people arrested and at least 120 charged.

The violence broke out after girls aged nine, seven and six were killed and five more children critically injured during a knife attack at a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport.