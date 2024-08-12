Uganda garbage dump landslide toll hits 21

The death toll from a landslide at a vast garbage dump in Uganda's capital Kampala has risen to 21, police said yesterday, as rescue personnel continued to dig for survivors.

After torrential rain in recent weeks a chunk of garbage from the city's only landfill site broke off late on Friday, crushing and burying homes on the edge of the site as residents slept.

On Saturday, the Kampala Capital City Authority had put the death toll at eight.

"The latest we have is 21 dead, but rescue services are continuing," said police spokesperson Patrick Onyango.

At least 14 people have been rescued so far, he said, adding that more could still be trapped but the number is unknown.

Tents have been set up nearby for those displaced by the landslide, Uganda Red Cross said.