Two-thirds of Gaza buildings damaged: UN

Two-thirds of the buildings in the Gaza Strip have been damaged or destroyed since the Gaza offensive began in October 2023, the United Nations said yesterday.

Updating its damage assessment, the UN Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) said very high-resolution imagery collected on September 3 and 6 showed a clear deterioration. "This analysis... shows that two-thirds of the total structures in the Gaza Strip have sustained damage," UNOSAT said.

"Those 66 percent of damaged buildings in the Gaza Strip account for 163,778 structures in total," it said. The last assessment, based on images from early July, determined that 63 percent of structures in Gaza had been damaged.