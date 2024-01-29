Two masked gunmen kill one person

World
Reuters, Ankara
Mon Jan 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 12:28 AM

Two masked gunmen shot one person dead during Sunday service at a church in Istanbul, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding that authorities were working to capture the assailants.

Yerlikaya said the attack, which Ankara condemned, took place around 0840 GMT at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in the Sariyer district, and that one person - who was targeted by the gunmen - was killed while attending the service.

"A comprehensive investigation was launched on the matter and work has been started to capture the attackers," Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

Speaking to reporters outside the church, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said the victim was a Turkish national and that no one else was hurt. He said the attackers only fired at one person.

