World
AFP, Sofia
Mon Nov 20, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World

Two killed as stormy winds lash Bulgaria, Romania

AFP, Sofia
Mon Nov 20, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 12:00 AM

Two people died as stormy winds swept through Bulgaria and neighbouring Romania overnight yesterday.

Heavy rains and snowfall cut electricity lines and blocked or flooded roads in the east of the two countries, prompting a state of emergency in Bulgaria's Black Sea region of Varna.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A 43-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell on her in downtown Varna late Saturday with falling branches also injuring two ambulance crew members who had rushed to the site of the accident, police said in a statement.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
অস্ট্রেলিয়ার ষষ্ঠ শিরোপা
|আইসিসি ক্রিকেট বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৩

ট্রাভিস হেডের বীরত্বে অস্ট্রেলিয়ার ষষ্ঠ শিরোপা

আহমেদাবাদের নরেন্দ্র মোদী স্টেডিয়ামে এক লাখ ৩২ হাজার দর্শকের মহাসমুদ্র স্তব্ধ করে দিয়ে ৬ষ্ঠবারের মতো বিশ্বকাপ জিতে নিয়েছে অস্ট্রেলিয়া। ভারতকে ফাইনালে ৬ উইকেটে হারানোর পথে  হেড ১২০ বলে করেন ১৩৭  রান। 

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

লাল-সবুজের পতাকা যতদিন থাকবে ততদিন বিএনপি থাকবে: রিজভী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে