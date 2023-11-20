Two killed as stormy winds lash Bulgaria, Romania

Two people died as stormy winds swept through Bulgaria and neighbouring Romania overnight yesterday.

Heavy rains and snowfall cut electricity lines and blocked or flooded roads in the east of the two countries, prompting a state of emergency in Bulgaria's Black Sea region of Varna.

A 43-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell on her in downtown Varna late Saturday with falling branches also injuring two ambulance crew members who had rushed to the site of the accident, police said in a statement.