Two die in Spain wildfire; 2 others killed in France

Wildfires have killed two people in Spain and two others have died in France because of a heatwave that has gripped Europe and forced the closure of a nuclear reactor at a Swiss power plant.

With scorching temperatures again yesterday, Spanish officials said a wildfire in Catalonia had killed two people a day earlier and France's energy minister reported two deaths with a direct link to the heatwave, with 300 others taken to hospital.

Italy issued red alerts for 18 cities because of the extreme heat and Turkey has been tackling wildfires in what meteorologists say is an "exceptional" heatwave because it has come so early in Europe's summer.

The blaze in Torrefeta in the Catalonia region of Spain destroyed several farms and affected an area stretching for about 40 km. It was largely contained though more wind and thunder storms were expected yesterday. Authorities in Barcelona said they were also looking into whether the death of a sweeper at the weekend was heat-related.