Two Chinese nationals shot in Pakistan

Two Chinese nationals were wounded yesterday by a security guard who opened fire at a garment factory in Pakistan's commercial hub Karachi, in the latest in a string of attacks that have spurred Beijing to demand better security for its citizens.

Large contingents of police were deployed at the site of the factory in Karachi's industrial area, and forensic teams could be seen entering the premises, which had been cordoned off.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility and no official confirmation of the details of the incident. Senior superintendent of police Faizan Ali told Reuters that the Chinese nationals had been shot at, but gave no further details.

One police official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the shooting had been carried out by a security guard. The guard had not yet been arrested and it was difficult to ascertain the motive for the shooting, the official said.