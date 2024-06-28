Two candidates drop out of race

World
Reuters, Dubai
Fri Jun 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 28, 2024 01:20 AM

Two hardline candidates dropped out of Iran's presidential election yesterday, a day ahead of the landmark vote, and called for unity among forces supporting the country's Islamic revolution, state media reported.

Iranian's tightly controlled election today follows Ebrahim Raisi's death in a helicopter crash last month, with the outcome expected to influence the succession to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the top decision-maker in the clerically-ruled state.

Tehran's mayor Alireza Zakani and head of the Martyrs' Foundation Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi exited the race, state media said. They were expected to win just 1.7 percent and 2 percent of votes respectively according to a 22-23 June poll carried out by the Iran Students Polling Centre.

Their departure leaves four presidential candidates and Zakani urged the two most prominent hardline ones to join forces to prevent moderate Masoud Pezeshkian from winning.

