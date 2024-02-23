World
AFP, Ankara
Fri Feb 23, 2024 12:00 AM
World

Turkish rights groups under ‘increasing’ pressure: report

Turkey's government is putting independent groups under increasing restrictions, including smear tactics, administrative harassment and the threat of criminal prosecution, argued a report released yesterday.

Groups are being threatened with administrative inspections, tax fines and even a possible trial for closure, said Murat Ozcelebi of the Association of Civil Society Development Centre (STGM).

Rights groups were particularly targeted, often through smear campaigns launched by pro-government media organisations, he added.

Ozcelebi was launching the report, published with the support of the European Union, at a news conference in Ankara.

The criminal proceedings were meant to intimidate the entire civil society in Turkey, said Ozcelebi, who contributed to the report.

"Organisations deemed to be critical of the government go through more scrutiny and this pushes many of them to self-censorship," he added.

