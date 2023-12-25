Tunisians vote for new chamber with little enthusiasm

World
AFP, Tunis
Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:28 AM

Tunisians trickled into polling stations yesterday in the first local elections for a second chamber of parliament under a constitution pushed through last year by President Kais Saied.

Opponents of Saied argue the election is the latest step in the president's "authoritarian" agenda.

Saied, a former law professor who was elected president in 2019, seized executive powers two years later, sacking the government, dissolving parliament and declaring he would rule by decree.

