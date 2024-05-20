Tunisia recovers bodies of four migrants

Rescues dozens off its coast

Tunisia recovered the bodies of four migrants off the country's coast on Saturday, the national guard said, amid an increase in migrant boats heading from Tunisia toward Italy in recent weeks.

The force said the coast guard separately rescued 52 migrants. The national guard arrested nine smugglers. At least 23 Tunisian migrants were missing after setting off in a boat for Italy. Tunisia has replaced Libya as the main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.