World
AFP
Sun Jul 20, 2025 01:51 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 01:57 PM

Most Viewed

World
World

Tsunami alert after powerful quakes strike off coast of Russia: USGS

Sun Jul 20, 2025 01:51 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 01:57 PM
AFP
Sun Jul 20, 2025 01:51 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 01:57 PM

A series of powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Russia's far east on Sunday, triggering a tsunami alert, the US Geological Survey said.

Earlier 5.0-magnitude and 6.7-magnitude earthquakes did not initially trigger a tsunami alert, but were followed by a 7.4-magnitude quake at 0849 GMT, prompting the USGS to warn that "hazardous tsunami waves are possible".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It said the tsunami alert zone applied for coastal areas within a radius of 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the epicentre in the Pacific Ocean, off the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

The state of Alaska sits across the Bering Sea from the city, but no US territory appeared to be in the alert zone.

The initial earthquakes were followed by several aftershocks, including another 6.7-magnitude quake, said USGS.

The epicentre was around 140 kilometres east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, capital of the Kamchatka region.

The Kamchatka peninsula is the meeting point of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making it a seismic hot zone.

Since 1900, seven major earthquakes of magnitude 8.3 or higher have struck the area.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

তাজউদ্দীন আহমদ: মুক্তিযুদ্ধের এক বিস্মৃত নেতা

তাজউদ্দীন আহমদ যেভাবে আমাদের সশস্ত্র সংগ্রাম, অর্থাৎ মুক্তিযুদ্ধে নেতৃত্ব দিয়েছেন, তা থেকেই তার অনন্য নেতৃত্ব ও ব্যবস্থাপনা দক্ষতা সম্পর্কে ধারণা পাওয়া যায়। তৎকালীন কোনো রাজনীতিবিদ, এমনকি তারও এ...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ফেনী সীমান্তে ‘মাছ ধরতে গিয়ে’ বিএসএফের গুলিতে বাংলাদেশি তরুণ নিহত, আহত ১

১ ঘণ্টা আগে