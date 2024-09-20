Try some nature in your background to fight Zoom fatigue

Feel drained after a long video call? Your tiredness could be partly linked to the background on your screen, according to a study published yesterday which suggested trying an image depicting nature.

Whether for work meetings, distance learning at school or just catching up with friends and family, video calls have become a part of daily life for many people -- particularly since the Covid pandemic.

The amount of time spent communicating on these screens has given rise to a new phenomenon dubbed "videoconference fatigue", which can represent physical, emotional or cognitive exhaustion.

Two researchers in Singapore were interested in testing another element that could play a role -- the virtual background people choose to conceal what is really behind them.

This could be important because existing research "suggests that during videoconferencing, users spend the vast majority of their time focusing on themselves", researcher Heng Zhang of Singapore's Nanyang Technological University said.

Rather than focusing on the people they are talking to, it seems everyone just spends video calls checking themselves out.