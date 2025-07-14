Trump's state visit to Britain set for September 17 to 19: palace

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following Chelsea FC victory during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. AFP

US President Donald Trump's second state visit to the United Kingdom will be between September 17 to 19, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

Trump and his wife Melania will be welcomed by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor castle.

Trump was invited by a personal letter from Charles, which Prime Minister Keir Starmer handed to him last February during a visit to Washington.

The US president was received by Queen Elizabeth II during a state visit in 2019 during his first mandate.

Unlike French President Emmanuel Macron, who addressed the British Parliament during his recent state visit, Trump is not scheduled to address the House of Commons because it will be on break during his visit.

Trump called the invitation a "tremendous honour" after Starmer presented him with the letter last February.