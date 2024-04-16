Trump’s landmark criminal trial begins in New York

Donald Trump's New York criminal trial opened yesterday in a historic first for a US ex-president and a seismic twist to an already explosive 2024 presidential election, where the scandal-plagued Republican is seeking to return to power. "Good morning Mr Trump," Judge Juan Merchan said to the defendant in the courtroom, where the Republican sat with hunched shoulders and a stern expression. Jury selection was due to start shortly, but given the notoriety of the case it could take as much as two weeks for defense lawyers and prosecutors to agree on the panel of 12 jurors. Trump, wearing his trademark red tie, white shirt and blue suit, struck a defiant stance, telling a throng of journalists on arrival at the gritty Manhattan courthouse that his trial was an "outrage" and an "assault on America." He then strode into the courtroom, walking past nine rows of wooden benches and took his seat. The 77-year-old is accused of falsifying business records in a scheme to cover up an alleged extramarital sexual encounter with adult film actress Stormy Daniels to shield his 2016 election campaign from a last-minute upheaval. The hush money affair is one of four criminal cases hanging over Trump.