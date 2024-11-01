Trump’s fraud claims raise alarms of 2020 repeat

Donald Trump has seized on isolated irregularities caught by US election officials to claim "cheating" has occurred, amplifying expectations that he will again reject results if he loses next week's vote.

The Republican candidate has consistently declined to commit to accepting the result of the November 5 election, setting the stage for a repeat performance around the unfounded claim that his 2020 loss to Joe Biden was rigged.

On Wednesday, Trump denounced what he said was "cheating" at "large-scale levels never seen before" in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania. That followed a post from the day prior in which he claimed that "really bad 'stuff'" was occurring in the state, saying "Law Enforcement must do their job, immediately!!!"

Last Friday, officials in one Pennsylvania county announced that they had launched a criminal investigation into a batch of up to 2,500 voter registration applications that had been caught in routine screening.

The county's district attorney, Heather Adams, said the applications had been organized by an outside group as part of a "large-scale canvassing operation."

The revelation has reportedly prompted probes in other counties, and triggered a wave of online misinformation suggesting the registration forms were actual ballots or exaggerating their number.