Trump, Xi will likely speak this week

This combination of pictures created on April 09, 2025 shows, L-R, Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on February 6, 2025 and US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on April 8, 2025. Photo: AFP

President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will likely speak this week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday, days after Trump accused China of violating an agreement to roll back tariffs and trade restrictions.

Leavitt is the third top Trump aide to forecast an imminent call between the two leaders to iron out differences on last month's tariff agreement in Geneva, among larger trade issues. It was not immediately clear when the two leaders will speak.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that Trump and Xi would speak "very soon" to iron out trade issues including a dispute over critical minerals and China's restrictions on exports of certain minerals.