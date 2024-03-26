Trump wins pause of $454m civil fraud ruling

Donald Trump won a bid to pause his $454 million civil fraud judgment if he posts a $175 million bond within 10 days, a victory for the former US president that blocks New York state authorities from beginning to seize his assets as soon yesterday.

A mid-level state appellate court granted Trump's request to delay enforcement of a February 16 judgment against him for overstating his net worth and the value of his real estate properties to dupe investors and lenders while it considers his appeal in the case.

The decision eases an acute cash crunch brought on by Trump's mounting legal expenses.

The attorney general's office and Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump, seeking to regain the presidency this year, had said on social media that he could be forced to sell assets at potentially "fire sale prices" to post bond in the case pursued by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump is the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 5 US election.