Trump ‘will not accept’ result of US polls

Says Biden

Donald Trump will refuse to accept the results if he loses the US election this year, Joe Biden said Wednesday.

The two men, who fought for the White House in 2020, are set for a rematch in November that polls show the American public is unenthusiastic about.

In an interview with CNN, Biden raised the prospect of Trump not accepting the outcome of the ballot. "I promise you he won't, which is dangerous."

Trump still insists -- without foundation -- that he won the 2020 election, despite losing repeated legal challenges.