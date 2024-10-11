Trump vows to unleash American energy

Rules out 2nd debate with Harris

White House hopeful Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed during a pair of speeches in crucial battleground Pennsylvania to unleash American energy and "drill, baby, drill" as he misrepresented America's blockbuster record on fossil fuel production.

And with less than four weeks before the election nail-biter concludes on November 5, Trump shut the door on the prospect of a second debate with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, saying in a social media post that "there will be no rematch."

He made no mention of his decision at the two rallies, despite his now-familiar attacks against the US vice president as "grossly incompetent" and "ill-equipped" to do the job of commander-in-chief.

Wooing blue-collar voters in Scranton, the former coal mining hub where President Joe Biden grew up, the Republican ex-president assailed Harris on US drilling for oil and accused her of forcing the closure of dozens of power stations.