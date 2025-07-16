Trump voices disappointment with Putin

Kremlin says his statements are serious, require analysis

This combination of pictures created on June 4, 2025 shows, L/R, US President Donald Trump in Morristown, New Jersey, May 23, 2025, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 28, 2025. AFP

US President Donald Trump appears to be losing patience with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, voicing disappointment on Monday just hours after threatening "severe tariffs" against Russia.

"I'm disappointed in him, but I'm not done with him. But I'm disappointed in him," Trump told BBC in an interview.

A few hours earlier, during a meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office, Trump warned, "We're going to be doing very severe tariffs" if a ceasefire agreement on Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick clarified later that Trump actually meant "economic sanctions" when he threatened "secondary tariffs" against Russia, The Washington Times reported.

Trump also told Rutte that the United States would supply weapons to Ukraine through Nato, including Patriot missile systems, with deliveries starting soon.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said yesterday that US President Donald Trump's recent statements, including a threat of sanctions on buyers of Russian exports, are serious and require analysis, reports Reuters.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "The US president's statements are very serious. Some of them are addressed personally to President Putin."