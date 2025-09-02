Trump troop deployments to US cities an ‘invasion’

Says Illinois governor

US President Donald Trump's ultimate aim in sending troops to American cities is to seize control of elections in 2026, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said Sunday, calling such deployments "an invasion."

Trump -- who has unleashed unprecedented military patrols in Los Angeles to curb protests against his immigrant deportation drive and to Washington to combat what he deems out-of-control crime -- has said he's also considering sending troops to Baltimore, Chicago and other cities.

Democrat Pritzker said there had been no effort by Trump administration to coordinate such plans with officials in Illinois, a Democratic stronghold. The other cities Trump has threatened to send troops to are also controlled by his political rivals.

"He'd like to stop the elections in 2026 or, frankly, take control of those elections," Pritzker told CBS Sunday show "Face the Nation."