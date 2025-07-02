World
Reuters, Washington
Wed Jul 2, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 01:05 AM

Trump suggests slashing Tesla subsidies

Elon Musk says ‘cut it all’
Reuters, Washington
Wed Jul 2, 2025 12:00 AM

US President Donald Trump yesterday suggested the government efficiency department should review the subsidies to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's companies to save money, reigniting a war of words between the world's most powerful person and its richest.

Trump's remarks came after Musk, a Republican mega-donor, renewed his criticism of the sweeping tax-cut and spending bill and vowed to unseat lawmakers who supported it despite campaigning on limiting government spending.

"Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa," Trump said in a Truth Social post, referring to the Department of Government Efficiency.

"No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!"

In response, Musk said on his own social media platform X, "I am literally saying CUT IT ALL. Now."

Trump said Musk was upset because he lost the EV mandate in the recent tax and spending bill and warned the Tesla CEO "could lose a lot more than that".

