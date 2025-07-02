Trump signs order lifting sanctions on Syria

Says White House; rockets fired at Iraq airport

President Donald Trump on Monday formally dismantled US sanctions against Syria, hoping to reintegrate the war-battered country into the global economy as Israel eyes ties with its new leadership.

Trump lifted most sanctions against Syria in May, responding to appeals from Saudi Arabia and Turkey after former Islamist guerrilla Ahmed al-Sharaa ended a half-century of rule by the Assad family.

Meanwhile, two rockets struck the military section of Kirkuk airport in northern Iraq late on Monday, slightly wounding two security personnel, a senior security said.

Another rocket hit a house in the city of Kirkuk, causing material damage. "Two Katyusha rockets fell in the military section of Kirkuk airport," slightly wounding two security personnel, the senior security official said, adding that one failed to explode.

"A third rocket struck a house in the Uruba neighbourhood," causing material damage, said the official. The military section of the airport hosts Iraqi army units, federal police, and the Hashed al-Shaabi, a coalition of former pro-Iranian paramilitary forces.

A security source told the official INA news agency that one of the rockets landed near the runaways, while another hit a house in the city.