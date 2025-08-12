Trump seizes control of Washington DC police

Deploys National Guard

President Donald Trump yesterday announced he is invoking the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to place the DC Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control, a rare and controversial move.

Trump also said he is also deploying National Guard troops to Washington, DC, to "re-establish law, order, and public safety," declaring that they will be allowed to do their job properly.

Trump said Sunday that homeless people must be moved "far" from Washington.

"I'm going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before," the president posted on his Truth Social platform Sunday.

"The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital," he continued, adding that criminals in the city would be swiftly imprisoned. "It's all going to happen very fast," he said.

Washington is ranked 15th on a list of major US cities by homeless population, according to government statistics from last year.

While thousands of people spend each night in shelters or on the streets, the figure are down from pre-pandemic levels.