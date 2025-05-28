Trump says Putin 'playing with fire' as sanctions pressure grows

This combination of pictures created on April 24, 2025 shows, Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speaking in Murmansk on March 27, 2025 and US President Donald Trump outside the White House in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2025. Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump warned Vladimir Putin Tuesday that he was "playing with fire," taking a fresh jab at his Russian counterpart as Washington weighs new sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine war.

Trump's latest broadside showed his frustration with stalled ceasefire talks and comes two days after he called the Kremlin leader "absolutely CRAZY" following a major drone attack on Ukraine.

Moscow, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, insisted it was responding to escalating Ukrainian strikes on its own civilians and accused Kyiv of trying to "disrupt" peace efforts.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war have intensified in recent weeks, but Putin has been accused of stalling peace talks.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He's playing with fire!" Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Trump did not specify what the "really bad" things were.

But the Wall Street Journal and CNN both reported that the Republican was now considering fresh sanctions as early as this week.

Trump told reporters on Sunday he was "absolutely" weighing such a move.

- 'Provocative' -

The White House said Trump was keeping "all options" open.

"This war is Joe Biden's fault, and President Trump has been clear he wants to see a negotiated peace deal. President Trump has also smartly kept all options on the table," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told AFP in a statement.

Biden, Trump's Democratic predecessor, imposed sweeping sanctions after Russia's invasion. Trump has so far avoided what he says could be "devastating" sanctions on Russian banks.

But Trump's recent rebukes mark a sharp change from his previous attitude towards Putin, of whom he often speaks with admiration.

His frustration at his failure to end a war he said he could solve within 24 hours boiled over at the weekend after Russia's drone barrage killed at least 13 people.

"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" Trump posted.

Russia has kept up attacks despite a phone call eight days ago in which Trump said Putin had agreed to immediately start talks.

Moscow did not react to Trump's comments on Tuesday, but it earlier sought to blame Ukraine for the impasse.

"Kyiv, with the support of some European countries, has taken a series of provocative steps to thwart negotiations initiated by Russia," the Russian defense ministry said.

Civilians including women and children were injured in what it said were Ukrainian drone strikes. Russian air defenses destroyed 2,331 Ukrainian drones between May 20 and 27, it said.

Fresh drone attacks were also reported overnight to Wednesday.

Russian authorities said almost 150 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted, including 33 heading toward Moscow.

- 'Eternal waiting' -

Ukraine said it was Russia that had targeted civilians.

"We need to end this eternal waiting -- Russia needs more sanctions," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Tuesday on Telegram.

US lawmakers have stepped up calls for Trump to slap sanctions on Russia.

Veteran Republican Senator Chuck Grassley called for strong measures to let Putin know it was "game over."

Two other senators, Republican Lindsay Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal, also called for heavy "secondary" sanctions on countries that buy Russian oil, gas and raw materials.

Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg told Fox News that the next peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, if they happen, would likely take place in Geneva after Moscow rejected the Vatican as a venue.

The aim would then be to get Trump, Putin and Zelensky together "and hammer this thing out," he added.

The Swiss government would not confirm that it would host the talks.

"Switzerland remains ready to offer its good offices," the foreign ministry told AFP in a statement, adding that it was "in contact with all parties."

Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in more than three years in Istanbul in early May.