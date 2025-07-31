World
Trump says Canada's Palestine statehood stance may hurt trade deal

US President Donald Trump signs legislation during a ceremony that would create a safety net for US veterans and prevent them from potentially losing their homes in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. AFP

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday it will be difficult to make a trade deal with Canada after the country announced it is backing Palestinian statehood.

Canadian Prime Minster Mark Carney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carney announced on Wednesday Canada is planning to recognize the State of Palestine at a meeting of the United Nations in September

Canada's announcement follows France and Britain in recognizing a Palestinian state.

Israel and its closest ally, the US, both rejected Carney's statements.

Canada and the US are working on negotiating a trade deal by August 1, the date Trump is threatening to impose a 35% tariff on all Canadian goods not covered by the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Carney said on Wednesday that tariff negotiations with US President Donald Trump's administration have been constructive, but the talks may not conclude by the deadline.

