Trump says Canada's Palestine statehood stance may hurt trade deal
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday it will be difficult to make a trade deal with Canada after the country announced it is backing Palestinian statehood.
Canadian Prime Minster Mark Carney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Carney announced on Wednesday Canada is planning to recognize the State of Palestine at a meeting of the United Nations in September
Canada's announcement follows France and Britain in recognizing a Palestinian state.
Israel and its closest ally, the US, both rejected Carney's statements.
Canada and the US are working on negotiating a trade deal by August 1, the date Trump is threatening to impose a 35% tariff on all Canadian goods not covered by the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.
Carney said on Wednesday that tariff negotiations with US President Donald Trump's administration have been constructive, but the talks may not conclude by the deadline.
Comments