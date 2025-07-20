Trump says 5 jets shot down

US President Donald Trump said on Friday up to five jets were shot down during recent India-Pakistan hostilities.

Trump, who made his remarks at a dinner with some Republican US lawmakers at the White House, did not specify which side's jets he was referring to.

"In fact, planes were being shot out of the air. Five, five, four or five, but I think five jets were shot down actually," Trump said without elaborating.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan that he announced on social media on May 10 after Washington held talks with both sides.