Trump rejects Harris call for Oct debate

Donald Trump on Saturday rejected a second debate against Kamala Harris before the November 5 election, saying it was "too late" with early voting underway in some states.

Earlier in the day, Harris's campaign said she had accepted an invitation from broadcaster CNN to participate in a debate on October 23. It would have been the candidates' second debate, after a September 10 encounter that most pundits said she had won.

"The American people deserve another opportunity to see Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump debate before they cast their ballots," her campaign chair O'Malley Dillon said.