Trump reassures Nato allies on security guarantees

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte and other heads of state and government from Nato member countries pose for a family photo during a summit in The Hague, Netherlands, yesterday. Photo: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump took a victory lap at Nato's Hague summit yesterday, joining leaders in reaffirming the "ironclad" commitment to protect each other after allies agreed to his demand to ramp up defence spending.

The unpredictable US leader appeared keen to take the plaudits as he secured a key foreign policy win by getting Nato's 32 countries to agree to meet his headline target of five percent of GDP on defence spending.

Trump signed off on a final leaders' declaration confirming "our ironclad commitment" to Nato's collective defence pledge. "It's a great victory for everybody, I think, and we will be equalised," Trump said.