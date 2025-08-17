Trump puts peace onus on Ukraine

Seeks US-Russia-Ukraine summit after meeting with Putin fails to yield result

Trump and Putin cite progress but offer no details Putin sticks to Russia's long-held stance on Ukraine Zelenskiy to visit Washington on Monday

Trump and Putin cite progress but offer no details

Putin sticks to Russia's long-held stance on Ukraine

Zelenskiy to visit Washington on Monday

US President Donald Trump yesterday said Ukraine should agree to a deal to end the war with Russia because "Russia is a very big power, and they're not", after hosting a summit with President Vladimir Putin that failed to yield a ceasefire.

In a major shift, Trump also said he had agreed with Putin that negotiators should go straight to a peace settlement -- not via a ceasefire, as Ukraine and its European allies, until now with US support, have been demanding.

However, Trump and European leaders said they wanted a new summit that includes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky said he would travel to Washington on Monday to discuss next steps, while Kyiv's European allies welcomed Trump's efforts but vowed to back Ukraine and tighten sanctions on Russia, and again urged the US to offer security guarantees for Ukraine.

Trump met Putin for nearly three hours in Alaska on Friday at the first US-Russia summit since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people's lives will be saved."

That statement will be welcomed in Moscow, which says it wants a full settlement -- not a pause -- but that this will be complex because positions are "diametrically opposed".

After the summit, Trump spoke first with Zelensky, the White House said. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later joined the call, officials said.

The European leaders, who had been wary of being left out of the Alaska meeting, held their own talks yesterday and said they supported the proposed three-way summit.

"As long as the killing in Ukraine continues, we stand ready to uphold the pressure on Russia. We will continue to strengthen sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia's war economy until there is a just and lasting peace," they said.

Before the summit, Trump had warned of "severe consequences" if Russia did not accept a ceasefire.

But when asked about those consequences during a Fox News interview after the talks, Trump said that "because of what happened today, I think I don't have to think about that now".

Monday's talks will be held in the White House Oval Office. Zelensky said after a lengthy conversation with Trump following the Alaska summit that he supported the idea of a three-way meeting.

But Putin made no mention of meeting Zelensky when speaking to reporters. His aide Yuri Ushakov told the Russian state news agency TASS a three-way summit had not been discussed.

In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump signalled that he and Putin had discussed land transfers and security guarantees for Ukraine, and had "largely agreed".

"I think we're pretty close to a deal," he said, adding, "Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they'll say 'no'."

Asked what he would advise Zelensky to do, Trump said: "Gotta make a deal."

"Look, Russia is a very big power, and they're not," he added. "They're great soldiers."

Zelensky has underlined the need for security guarantees for Kyiv, to deter Russia from invading again in the future. He said he and Trump had discussed "positive signals from the American side" on taking part.

Putin did not signal any movement in Russia's long-held positions on the war, but said he agreed with Trump that Ukraine's security must be "ensured".

"We expect that Kyiv and the European capitals will perceive all of this in a constructive manner and will not create any obstacles. That they will not attempt to disrupt the emerging progress through provocation or behind-the-scenes intrigue," said the Russian leader.

According to sources, the US proposed security guarantees for Ukraine similar to -- but separate from -- those enjoyed by Nato member countries.

"As one of the security guarantees for Ukraine, the American side proposed a non-Nato Article 5 type guarantee, supposedly agreed with (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin," the diplomatic source said on condition they not be identified in any way.

Nato's collective security is based on its Article 5 principle: if one member is attacked, the entire alliance comes to its defence.

There was no immediate comment on the matter from Moscow.

For Putin, the very fact of sitting down with the US president represented a victory. The Kremlin leader had been ostracised by Western leaders since the start of the war, and just a week earlier had faced a threat of new sanctions from Trump.

Cold War historian Sergey Radchenko wrote: "Putin is a determined opponent, and, yes, he basically won this round because he got something for nothing. Still, Trump did not sell out Ukraine."

Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Ukrainian parliament's foreign affairs committee, said that, by dropping any focus on a truce, "Trump is taking Russian President Vladimir Putin's position".

Trump told Fox he would now hold off on imposing tariffs on China for buying Russian oil, but that he might have to "think about it" in two or three weeks.

He ended his remarks after the summit by telling Putin: "I'd like to thank you very much, and we'll speak to you very soon and probably see you again very soon."

"Next time in Moscow," a smiling Putin responded in English. Trump said he might "get a little heat on that one" but that he could "possibly see it happening."