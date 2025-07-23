Trump pulls US out of Unesco for second time

The US yesterday announced it has left Unesco, saying the UN cultural and education agency, best known for establishing world heritage sites, is biased against Israel and promotes "divisive" causes.

"Continued involvement in Unesco is not in the national interest of the United States," the State Department spokeswoman said.

The US exit was expected under President Donald Trump, who also ordered withdrawal from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2017 during his first term. President Joe Biden then reestablished US membership.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce described Unesco as working "to advance divisive social and cultural causes".