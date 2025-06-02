World
Reuters, Washington
Mon Jun 2, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 2, 2025 12:30 AM

Trump pulls Musk ally’s Nasa nomination

The White House withdrew on Saturday its nominee for Nasa administrator, Jared Isaacman, abruptly yanking a close ally of Elon Musk from consideration to lead the space agency.

President Donald Trump said he would announce a new candidate soon. "After a thorough review of prior associations, I am hereby withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman to head Nasa," Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

Isaacman, a billionaire private astronaut who had been Musk's pick to lead Nasa, was due next week for a much-delayed confirmation vote before the US Senate. His removal from consideration caught many in the space industry by surprise.

