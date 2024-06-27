Trump policies will fuel inflation

Say 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists

Sixteen Nobel prize-winning economists signed a letter on Tuesday warning that the US and world economy will suffer if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the US presidential election in November.

The jointly signed letter says the economic agenda of US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is "vastly superior" to Trump's, the former Republican president seeking a second term. The economists say Trump's economic plans would reignite inflation, in part because of his pledge to impose stiffer tariffs on Chinese imports, which they say will hike prices on many goods bought by US consumers.

"While each of us has different views on the particulars of various economic policies, we all agree that Joe Biden's economic agenda is vastly superior to Donald Trump," the economists state in their letter.