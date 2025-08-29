World
AFP, Washington
Fri Aug 29, 2025 02:54 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 29, 2025 04:22 AM

World
Trump moves to limit US stays of journos, students

Fri Aug 29, 2025 02:54 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 29, 2025 04:22 AM
AFP, Washington
Fri Aug 29, 2025 02:54 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 29, 2025 04:22 AM
us plans to short visa duration
A general view of a U.S. State Department sign outside the U.S. State Department building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 11, 2025. REUTERS

President Donald Trump's administration yesterday moved to impose stricter limits on how long foreign students and journalists can stay in the United States, the latest bid to tighten legal immigration in the country.

Under a proposed change, foreigners would not be allowed to stay for more than four years on student visas in the United States.

Foreign journalists would be limited to stays of just 240 days, although they could apply to extend by additional 240-day periods -- except for Chinese journalists who would get just 90 days.

The United States, until now, has generally issued visas for the duration of a student's educational program or a journalist's assignment, although no non-immigrant visas are valid for more than 10 years.

The new reality: International students face rising uncertainty in the US

The proposed changes were published in the Federal Register, initiating a short period for public comment before they can go into effect.

"For too long, past administrations have allowed foreign students and other visa holders to remain in the US virtually indefinitely, posing safety risks, costing untold amount of taxpayer dollars and disadvantaging US citizens," Trump's Department of Homeland Security said in a press statement Wednesday.

Related topic:
US visastudent visa
