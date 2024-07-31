Trump launches ad blitz to try to slow Harris surge

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign will launch a $10 million advertising blitz in six battleground states this week as it tries to counter a surge of voter enthusiasm and donations for his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

It is Trump's biggest ad buy since January, when he was fighting off Republican rivals for the party's nomination. Trump's campaign did not respond to requests for comment, but the blitz comes as Harris' candidacy has changed the race.

Since President Joe Biden dropped out last week and endorsed Harris, she has rapidly consolidated support within the Democratic Party and from big-money donors. She has also sparked a newfound energy among groups such as young voters that Biden had been struggling to win over.

After months of attacks on Biden's fitness for office, Trump's campaign has had to pivot to find a new message to use against Harris, 59, less than 100 days until the November 5 election.

On Monday, Trump, 78, released an ad on his Truth Social platform using Harris's own words from old interviews, campaign events and debates to try to portray her as an extreme liberal out of touch with everyday Americans, particularly in the Rust Belt. In response, Harris accused the Trump campaign of lying about her record.

"Vice President Harris has been a key leader in working across the aisle to pass the Biden-Harris administration's historic, popular agenda," said Harris spokesperson Sarafina Chitika.

Since she emerged as her party's candidate, Harris has focused on Trump's felony convictions in a New York hush-money trial and the other criminal charges he faces, and portrayed him as responsible for a wave of anti-abortion measures.