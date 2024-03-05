Trump can stay

US Supreme Court rules

The US Supreme Court yesterday removed a potential hurdle to Donald Trump's bid to recapture the White House, unanimously dismissing a state court ruling that could have barred him from the ballot for engaging in insurrection. The high-stakes ruling in favor of the former president came on the eve of the Super Tuesday primaries that are expected to cement Trump's march toward the Republican nomination to take on President Joe Biden in November. It was the most consequential election case heard by the court since it halted the Florida vote recount in 2000 with Republican George W Bush narrowly leading Democrat Al Gore. The question before the nine justices was whether Trump was ineligible to appear on the Republican presidential primary ballot in Colorado because he engaged in an insurrection -- the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol by his supporters. In a 9-0 decision, the conservative-dominated court said "the judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court... cannot stand," meaning 77-year-old Trump, the Republican White House frontrunner, can appear on the state's primary ballot.